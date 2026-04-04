MEET THE POSTER CHILD FOR BIG HARMA!

And the airhead STILL doesn't understand why this happened. Scotty, beam me up. 🤯

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/ryann.jameson/

Movie clip: The Quick and the Dead

Music: INXS - Mediate

-----------------

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

-----------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report