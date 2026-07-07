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The Rapture in Revelation 07/07/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan takes us Through the Feasts as explained in his charts for us to get a better understanding of when the rapture will take place in Revelation.

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Keywords
rapturerevelationprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:14Jesus Returns

07:04Rapture to Marriage Supper

09:30Babylon is Fallen

16:19Trumpets

19:16Fall of America

24:21Bride at the Marriage

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