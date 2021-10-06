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Medical political prisoner Mark Grenon
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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534 views • October 06, 2021
1. Mark Grenon currently sits in a jail cell in the La Picota prison in Bogota, Colombia. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had Grenon, the head of the Florida-based Genesis II church, arrested for promoting chlorine dioxide as a lifesaving, affordable treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and other diseases.
https://www.planet-today.com/2021/09/medical-political-prisoner-mark-grenon.html#gsc.tab=0
2. The number of cases in Vermont is at a record level, hospitalizations are close to the records notched last winter, and the state recorded the deadliest day and the second deadliest month of the pandemic in September.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/not-supposed-to-happen-us-state-with-highest-vaxx-rate-sees-record-surge-in-covid-cases/
3. Klaus Schwab Plans To Implant Us With Microchips Within Ten Years. When too late you cant say you didnt know so please wake up.
https://www.brighteon.com/ec4251f1-1b1f-4a9f-87c4-b1b5bc771b93
4. COVID TEST SWABS PACKED WITH DANGEROUS HYDROGEL AND LITHIUM - MARK OF THE BEAST IN FOREHEAD. WTF ARE THEY PUTTING IN OUR NOSES.
https://www.brighteon.com/b4e1b09f-9ab4-4a68-859b-c1c69dfa3b5f
5. Digital ID Passport To ACCESS INTERNET? | Hugo Talks. Probably you also need to be vaxxed to use the internet. Hugo believes the whistleblower from facebook is a setup.
https://www.brighteon.com/1160cade-05a1-43d0-bc75-1b7386be2142
Keywords
mark grenonklaus schwabdigital passport
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy