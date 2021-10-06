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Medical political prisoner Mark Grenon
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534 views • October 06, 2021
1. Mark Grenon currently sits in a jail cell in the La Picota prison in Bogota, Colombia. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had Grenon, the head of the Florida-based Genesis II church, arrested for promoting chlorine dioxide as a lifesaving, affordable treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and other diseases.
https://www.planet-today.com/2021/09/medical-political-prisoner-mark-grenon.html#gsc.tab=0
2. The number of cases in Vermont is at a record level, hospitalizations are close to the records notched last winter, and the state recorded the deadliest day and the second deadliest month of the pandemic in September.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/not-supposed-to-happen-us-state-with-highest-vaxx-rate-sees-record-surge-in-covid-cases/
3. Klaus Schwab Plans To Implant Us With Microchips Within Ten Years. When too late you cant say you didnt know so please wake up.
https://www.brighteon.com/ec4251f1-1b1f-4a9f-87c4-b1b5bc771b93
4. COVID TEST SWABS PACKED WITH DANGEROUS HYDROGEL AND LITHIUM - MARK OF THE BEAST IN FOREHEAD. WTF ARE THEY PUTTING IN OUR NOSES.
https://www.brighteon.com/b4e1b09f-9ab4-4a68-859b-c1c69dfa3b5f
5. Digital ID Passport To ACCESS INTERNET? | Hugo Talks. Probably you also need to be vaxxed to use the internet. Hugo believes the whistleblower from facebook is a setup.
https://www.brighteon.com/1160cade-05a1-43d0-bc75-1b7386be2142
https://www.planet-today.com/2021/09/medical-political-prisoner-mark-grenon.html#gsc.tab=0
2. The number of cases in Vermont is at a record level, hospitalizations are close to the records notched last winter, and the state recorded the deadliest day and the second deadliest month of the pandemic in September.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/not-supposed-to-happen-us-state-with-highest-vaxx-rate-sees-record-surge-in-covid-cases/
3. Klaus Schwab Plans To Implant Us With Microchips Within Ten Years. When too late you cant say you didnt know so please wake up.
https://www.brighteon.com/ec4251f1-1b1f-4a9f-87c4-b1b5bc771b93
4. COVID TEST SWABS PACKED WITH DANGEROUS HYDROGEL AND LITHIUM - MARK OF THE BEAST IN FOREHEAD. WTF ARE THEY PUTTING IN OUR NOSES.
https://www.brighteon.com/b4e1b09f-9ab4-4a68-859b-c1c69dfa3b5f
5. Digital ID Passport To ACCESS INTERNET? | Hugo Talks. Probably you also need to be vaxxed to use the internet. Hugo believes the whistleblower from facebook is a setup.
https://www.brighteon.com/1160cade-05a1-43d0-bc75-1b7386be2142
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