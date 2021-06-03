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A House Of Cards Is Falling Down
The Red Express
The Red Express
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281 views • June 03, 2021
Watch out for falling bodies and debris.
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News Links:
Email: Researcher Who Funded Wuhan Lab, Admitted To Manipulating Coronaviruses Thanked Fauci For Dismissing Lab Leak Theory - https://archive.vn/feESs
Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ - https://archive.vn/w2LId
Veteran Election Officials Say 30,000 Fake Ballots Found In Georgia Audit - https://archive.vn/ITfSD
JBS Shutters All US Meat Plants As Cyber Attack Jeopardizes Food Supply - https://archive.vn/cWzxT
Joe Biden: ‘Terrorism from White Supremacy’ the ‘Most Lethal Threat to the Homeland’ - https://archive.vn/DCyXW

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