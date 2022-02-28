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Physicians pushing experimental COVID jabs are 'complicit' in people's deaths CANCELED DOCTOR
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200 views • February 28, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show.
John-Henry speaks with Dr. Mary O'Connor, a Catholic physician in Canada stripped of her medical license after refusing to cooperate with an investigation into why she gave patients exemptions to the experimental COVID vaccine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvw440-physicians-pushing-experimental-covid-jabs-are-complicit-in-peoples-deaths-.html
John-Henry speaks with Dr. Mary O'Connor, a Catholic physician in Canada stripped of her medical license after refusing to cooperate with an investigation into why she gave patients exemptions to the experimental COVID vaccine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvw440-physicians-pushing-experimental-covid-jabs-are-complicit-in-peoples-deaths-.html
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