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Physicians pushing experimental COVID jabs are 'complicit' in people's deaths CANCELED DOCTOR
High Hopes
High Hopes
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200 views • February 28, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show.
John-Henry speaks with Dr. Mary O'Connor, a Catholic physician in Canada stripped of her medical license after refusing to cooperate with an investigation into why she gave patients exemptions to the experimental COVID vaccine.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvw440-physicians-pushing-experimental-covid-jabs-are-complicit-in-peoples-deaths-.html
Keywords
healthvaccinecatholicmedicinemandatesvaxjabshotinoculationmedical exemptionscoviddr mary oconnorremoval of medical licensecanceled doctorloss of jobjohn-henry westen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy