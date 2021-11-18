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VAERS THOUSANDS OF EXPIRED DOSES GOING UNDOCUMENTED AND UNNOTICED, CALL THE LAWYERS!
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122 views • November 18, 2021
After auditing HOT LOTS the next logical thing to do is reveal how many injections of this bio-weapon are actually expired? The answer is thousands are being injected into unsuspecting souls and nobody is the wiser! Somebody call Johnny Cochrane, Reiner Fullmich and Tom Renz!
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