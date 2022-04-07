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DR SAYS I HAVE TO TEST YOU FOR AIDS - AUSTRALIA HAS AWOKEN! - THEY HAVE POISONED YOU!
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151 views • April 07, 2022
AUSTRALIA IS BEING ATTACKED BY NEW WORLD ORDER CRIMINALS - https://www.brighteon.com/08c4e360-df4d-4475-bbbe-42c7bfadc6d6
UK COLUMN NEWS - THE SERIOUS ISSUE OF "VACCINE DAMAGE" ITS ALL COMING OUT! - THE UK GOV PULLS THE DAMMING DATA SO YOU DONT CATCH ON! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mew2jCadGCmm/
YOUR ALL GOING TO HAVE TO "CHIP IN" - NO WAY! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/VLLGYXr7ROnu/
5G KILLS EVEN UNDERWATER - 800 DOLPHINS DEAD! THEY HID THIS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/CFTjnLHcQ6kn/
MAN MADE GOF AEROSOLED BIRD-FLU - https://www.brighteon.com/299c23fe-1e58-4b3c-a7ae-87514995ffb4
CLARE DALY ADRESSES THE EU PARLIAMENT - https://www.brighteon.com/8b341e8d-d1bf-4398-b59e-80cb7651e83a
UKRAINE AND WESTERN PROPAGANDA - JOHN PILGER - https://www.bitchute.com/video/A9t95SDRSYxe/
UK COLUMN NEWS - THE SERIOUS ISSUE OF "VACCINE DAMAGE" ITS ALL COMING OUT! - THE UK GOV PULLS THE DAMMING DATA SO YOU DONT CATCH ON! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mew2jCadGCmm/
YOUR ALL GOING TO HAVE TO "CHIP IN" - NO WAY! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/VLLGYXr7ROnu/
5G KILLS EVEN UNDERWATER - 800 DOLPHINS DEAD! THEY HID THIS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/CFTjnLHcQ6kn/
MAN MADE GOF AEROSOLED BIRD-FLU - https://www.brighteon.com/299c23fe-1e58-4b3c-a7ae-87514995ffb4
CLARE DALY ADRESSES THE EU PARLIAMENT - https://www.brighteon.com/8b341e8d-d1bf-4398-b59e-80cb7651e83a
UKRAINE AND WESTERN PROPAGANDA - JOHN PILGER - https://www.bitchute.com/video/A9t95SDRSYxe/
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