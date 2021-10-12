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TAVISTOCK INSTITUTE OF MIND CONTROL,
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182 views • October 12, 2021
ABSOLUTELY MUST WATCH!!!
This 16-min. mini-documentary speaks of THE TAVISTOCK INSTITUTE OF MIND CONTROL, a London non-profit organization set up by the British Royal Family on behalf of the central bankster elites, (aka the “Committee of 300”). It’s mission was to design propaganda and demoralization campaigns against the people of every nation of the world.
Tavistock is one of the grandaddies of global psychological warfare. It has been tirelessly operating via perverted pop culture since the end of World War II, to instigate the decline of the United States and the nations of the world. The goal of this global psychological warfare was to usher in the Great Reset of the New World Order
This 16-min. mini-documentary speaks of THE TAVISTOCK INSTITUTE OF MIND CONTROL, a London non-profit organization set up by the British Royal Family on behalf of the central bankster elites, (aka the “Committee of 300”). It’s mission was to design propaganda and demoralization campaigns against the people of every nation of the world.
Tavistock is one of the grandaddies of global psychological warfare. It has been tirelessly operating via perverted pop culture since the end of World War II, to instigate the decline of the United States and the nations of the world. The goal of this global psychological warfare was to usher in the Great Reset of the New World Order
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