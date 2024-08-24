© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Making Blueberry Pie With Chocolate Chips
16 views • 8 months ago
- The sheer idiocy of this mass invasion -- no reasonable thinking man could possibly agree to this.
- Everyone loves Blueberry pie. Immigrants came to America to have some Blueberry pie. But the cooks in charge hate blueberry pie and are dumping in chocolate chips and pepper corns and telling us it's even better.
- The Fruit of the evangelical church is thorns and thistles.
- There are not two Gods. The modern evangelical hates Jesus 1.0 and has re-invented Him as a God who is friends with the world.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
bloodandfaith.com
