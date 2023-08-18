Create New Account
Amid Healthcare Militarization, New WH "Pandemic" Office: Twila Brase
The New American
The U.S. healthcare system including a new permanent "pandemic" office at the White House is being weaponized to bring the population under control, warned Citizens' Council for Health Freedom chief Twila Brase in this interview on Conversations That Matter. Bureaucrats, the Left, and the Marxists are hoping to use healthcare, fear, and pandemics to expand their power, she said. In addition, Brase explains why health insurance premiums are rising as benefits decrease—and what you can do about it.

