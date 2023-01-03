Situation Update, Jan 3, 2023 - Escalation with Russia will thrust us into the jaws of World War III

0:00 Intro

1:30 Jeremy Renner

19:29 New Normal

20:19 China's Moon Station

25:20 Football Incident

7:00 Ukraine vs Russia

44:55 Bob Griswold

1:36:22 David Wilcock





- Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner (from The Avengers) nearly dies from snow plow accident

- Wisdom about equipment safety and avoiding injury when doing unfamiliar things

- Germany says higher energy prices will never go back to normal

- NASA alarm over possible China-run military moon base, the "high ground" over Earth

- Buffalo Bills player collapses during NFL Monday Night Football, suffers cardiac event

- Russia suffers devastating casualties from US/Ukraine HIMARS artillery attack

- Provocation clearly designed to push for World War III escalation with Russia

- China ready to pounce on Taiwan as soon as USA and NATO are in direct war with Russia

- Full interview with global war analyst covering Russia and China

- USA could suffer a 15% drop in GDP if China takes Taiwan

- Second interview with ancient civilization expert on comet impact theory vs. solar flash events

- Did pre-Biblical ancient civilizations exist on Earth before the time of Adam?





