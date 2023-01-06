Jesus Christus Priester ewiglich nach der Weise Melchisedeks.

„Priester in Ewigkeit nach der Ordnung Melchisedeks" (Heb 5,6.10; 6,20; Ps 110,4).
Melchisedek ist ein Hinweis auf Christus als Priester und König: „König der Gerechtigkeit und König des Friedens" (vgl. Heb 7,2).
Melchisedek war der König von Salem und Priester Gottes, des Höchsten.
(1. Mo 14,18-20).
Musik.
Confessez le Seigneur car Il est bon, Alléluia
