© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Babbling About My Heart Pause
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • November 28, 2019
In May of this year I started passing out every 3 or 4 days. No one could find a reason for my bouts of unconsciousness and I was resistant to believing that it was my heart that was the cause. However, on July 17th 2019 (I misspoke and said June) after being hooked up to a heart monitor and sent home with it I had another moment of passing out and was told it was in fact my heart. This is the video I made 6 days after coming home from the hospital.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.