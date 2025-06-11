BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Civil Wart on the Arse of American History
Ba'al Busters
Tonight we read about the true nature of the Rothschild-Oy Vey conquest of America commonly referred to as the Civil War. There was a great crime committed and if you don't know this story, you don't know the true nature of the control mechanism, the parasite that manipulates this country and its armed forces. This is pertinent given the recent FF events building up to what may become another Demon Lincoln Purim in America.

civil wargenocidewwiihidden historylincolndonald jeffriesbaal bustersoy veylouis brandeisamerica lost
