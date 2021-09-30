Their Next Global PLANDEMIC?? Enter MARBURG VIRUS

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Here is the Shocking Next Phase of the "Pandemic" the Brave Healthcare Whistleblower warned us about only days Ago ‼️
Kieran Morrissey is very brave stepping out of his academic position to try and tell the world what is about come.
Sources :
1. Original Whistleblower Video : https://t.me/Irish_channel/3930
2. WHO News Report : https://www.tv360nigeria.com/who-gives-clarification-on-deadly-marburg-virus/
Share this everywhere Everyone 🙏
Source @The Irish Channel 🇮🇪
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link