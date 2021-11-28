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Israel PM Holds Emergency Presser On New Variant 'Omega' War Game Paying Off [26.11.2021]
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20 views • November 28, 2021
Amazing insight Israel had in seeing this coming! But seriously, this is exactly the thing that can spring up at any moment, any where. I mean c'mon! The “Omega” Virus War Game! Omega=the last, the finality, the end. This is the time when you absolutely need to know where you stand. If you have not come to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ, call on him in sincerity and humility as we face this insurmountable enemy. What do you have to lose? Call on him :)
His grace and peace be with you all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lz0n7qUchrg
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e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers - 5719 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4vgyTmvvfWGl/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
His grace and peace be with you all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lz0n7qUchrg
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers - 5719 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4vgyTmvvfWGl/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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