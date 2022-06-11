FAST Off Grid Goat Milking (No Barn No Power Mob Grazing Setup)

Here, we show you that yes, it's possible to have a humble goat dairy operation without expensive infrastructure. We rotate our sheep and goats together on large acreage without access to electricity way out in the field. Our metal panels are specifically designed to keep goats contained (even 3 week old kids), and we move these metal panels daily to keep our herds fed with fresh forage. This method is commonly referred to as "mob grazing" and ensures that the pasture is grazed in a way that encourages better growth over time and healthier, happier animals. When we rotate, we simply move our milking stand with us. As you can imagine, this rotational setup cuts down on hay costs by 80% or more compared to traditional setups. For more information, check out drybonesfarm.com. For more information about our Biblically rooted ministry, visit overcomebabylon.com.