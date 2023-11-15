The old white dog lay under the truck, his jaw clenched, unable to eat anything

Pitiful Animal





Nov 14, 2023





The situation was very critical, we found an old white dog under the truck

We brought him some food but he couldn't seem to eat anything

In the vet clinic, we couldn't find the vein hidden behind the hair.

She lost a lot of water, the old wound was infected, there were larvae in the wound.

I couldn't guess if this dog had an owner before.

Why was she like that when I met her?

God, how this dog survived, it was scary to imagine

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxaAFH3KVGE