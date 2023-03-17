[Feb 5, 2023] FLAT EARTH is a Conspiracy FACT! [Flat Earth, Banjo, USA, Japan and Brazil]

Credit: Jon Pounders & David Carrico: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92W7JeIZqXI&list=PLr9NS-fpNsZGjmRpugvkXo0h3c0PTxbW-
The Newly RESTORED Gleason's Map Download here:Red RESTORED Map: https://www.dropbox.com/s/3mz60naa0hk5ujc/Gleason%20Map_v2.2_Red_3D_effect.png?dl=0
Blue RESTORED Map: https://www.dropbox.com/s/uzwp4kah1nuq2aw/GLEASON%20MAP_FINAL_ENG_blue_3D_white%20back2.png?dl=0
Google Drive RESTORED Gleason's Map Download here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JwG8lvAUDklZZUr6QtVqgPdcZ_AwUt5F
Emergency Landings proving Flat Earth here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/izcwfis0r8009ze/16%20Emergency%20Landings%20Proving%20FLAT%20EARTH.pdf?dl=0
For a print book for those who want one, Lulu Store
https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/flat_earth
Amelia Earhart flight route here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/gojq85gkfun9whu/hi%20res%20Amelia%20Earhart.png?dl=0
☑️Feeling like supporting me? https://paypal.me/eddiealencar
Back Up Channel 01: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs8wqO92HfgsHvdvYKj5EYQ
Back Up Channel 02: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCllcGgNpjlQwCqQqwxm-nYQ
RTS Real Truth Seekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/eddiealencar/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EddieAlencar:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1zb6jV3AHRqM/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.