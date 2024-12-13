© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cookie Dough Protein Bars
Ingredients:
1 c. Almond powder
½ c Cashew Butter
6 T. Organic Pea Protein Powder
3 T. Organic Coconut Milk Powder mixed with 1/4c. water
3 T. Honey or Syrup
2 T. Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil (Melted)
2 T. Vanilla
Pinch of Pink Himalayan Salt
(Optional: ½ c. Dark Chocolate Chips)
Directions:
Blend almonds into powder
Mix Cashew Butter, Pea Protein powder, Coconut milk, honey, coconut oil, vanilla and salt together
Fold in cacao nibs and chocolate chips
Line a bread pan with parchment paper
Spread mixture into pan and refrigerate for 2+ hours
Cut into bars and freeze
Enjoy!