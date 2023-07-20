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BREAKING: PFIZER PLANT DESTROYED BY TORNADO! - Watch It Happen!
World Alternative Media
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5782 views • July 20, 2023

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the destruction of a Pfizer plant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina as 50,000 pallets of so-called "medicine" were destroyed by a tornado.

Video shows the moment the tornado hit the plant which largely damaged their warehouse area.

Lights can be seen flashing as the building is leveled.

Pfizer is one of the world's most evil corporations, making people sick for a living. Was this God's will?


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World Alternative Media

2023

Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewspoliticsnwoconspiracydepopulationeugenicstornadovaccine deathmodernajosh sigurdsonpfizercovidmyocarditiswamdied suddenly
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