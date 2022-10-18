Drag Queens in Church with Kids Dr. Taylor Marshall Podcast

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Streamed live on Oct 14, 2022 You've heard of Drag Queens reading to children in libraries. Now there are Drag Queens teaching kids at church. Are Catholics allowing it?
Get a FREE signed copy of the book Rosary in 50 Pages (AND a free Rosary) mailed to you while the offer lasts:
https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall
Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OjgwbuHiOk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.