Drag Queens in Church with Kids Dr. Taylor Marshall Podcast

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Dr. Taylor Marshall
Streamed live on Oct 14, 2022 You've heard of Drag Queens reading to children in libraries. Now there are Drag Queens teaching kids at church. Are Catholics allowing it?
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Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OjgwbuHiOk