DID PAUL MᴄCARTNEY ACTUALLY DIE IN 1966⁉️ LET'S FIND OUT THROUGH VOCAL ANALYSIS❗

Tonight we're taking a look at Paul McCartney's vocal from 1964,1965 and 1968 to see how they compare!

TIME STAMPS -

0:00 Start

0:50 Are 'Remastered' Beatles Releases Pitch Corrected?

4:12 BONUS – Mastering (Hearing the Difference)

6:01 COMPARISON START (1964)

8:20 Vocal Tendencies

9:45 Can't Buy Me Love (Runs Sharp)

10:38 Yesterday (1965)

14:06 Hey Jude (1969)

15:38 Analysis

16:18 The REAL reason for THIS request!

18:11 Paul's Subconscious Gives Him Away...

19:38 ...AND his Range Specific Rasp





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nARWOoxGfA





NoLieInNature posted:





There is an episode of Crrow777radio.com on this specific topic. It’s very well done.





Epi006 – James Alfred the encoded world, moon, magic & music





https://www.crrow777radio.com/epi006-james-alfred-the-encoded-world-moon-magic-music/