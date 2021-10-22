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Oktoberfest Beer Review Pt. 5 Hofbrau Oktoberfest
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120 views • October 22, 2021
Well folks it's the end of another Oktoberfest tasting series. This is one of the Big 6 and it comes in a big little keg. She is 1.3 Gallons so there is even enough to share. Proust!
Hofbrau is an official brew of the weisn and seems fitting to end this years sampling.
Running 6.3 for the ABV, the IBUs are 23 and the BYE/SRM is lovely golden 24.
On the nose she is full and rich with that beautiful beery aroma.
Initial hit is full and rich as she coats the whole mouth from the inside of the teeth to the sublingual zone under the tongue.
Medium fast thru the middle building to a tasty light sweetness before finishing off. On the back end she the hops make a subtle well crafted appearance before she finishes off clean, crisp and dry.
An excellent brew to finish off the season.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
This brew is Pima and Sancho approved !
Be the Big 3 my friends
Prost !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Hofbrau is an official brew of the weisn and seems fitting to end this years sampling.
Running 6.3 for the ABV, the IBUs are 23 and the BYE/SRM is lovely golden 24.
On the nose she is full and rich with that beautiful beery aroma.
Initial hit is full and rich as she coats the whole mouth from the inside of the teeth to the sublingual zone under the tongue.
Medium fast thru the middle building to a tasty light sweetness before finishing off. On the back end she the hops make a subtle well crafted appearance before she finishes off clean, crisp and dry.
An excellent brew to finish off the season.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
This brew is Pima and Sancho approved !
Be the Big 3 my friends
Prost !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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