NWO: Rome is still ruling the world through the Vatican

The Vatican represents the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18. The former Roman empire still exists through the Vatican as political Rome was replaced by religious Rome. Caesar was replaced by the pope.





Rome still rules the world through the Vatican’s pope.





Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”





Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.





