Exclusive With Dr. Peter McCullough: ‘The MAHA Movement’s Focus On FOOD Is A Dangerous Distraction’ From The REAL Cause Of Death & Disease, COVID Shots & CDC Recommended Vaccines!

Don’t get it twisted …

It’s the vaccines.





Today Dr. Peter McCullough responds to MAHA and the movements narrow focus on contaminated food, water & air as the primary cause of death and disease in America. He also responds to the FEAR messaging ‘they’re poisoning us every day’ and how it can be dangerously twisted to pave the way for NEW totalitarian controls and agency oversight of all agricultural and food products.





Could MAHA unwittingly usher in The Great Reset for food controls?





Dr. McCullough is not alone in his concerns as other giants in the medical freedom community are beginning to speak out like Sasha Latypova and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. On her Substack ‘Due Diligence and Art’ Sasha wrote this: “Make American Healthy Again” policy misdirects from the main driver of chronic illness - the CDC vaccine schedule”.





Dr. Mary Talley Bowden has been speaking out on this topic as well recently posting to Twitter “You cannot make America healthy again if you inject all babies with 3 mRNA shots by the time they’re 9 months old.”





What is this real agenda behind this new MAHA movement?

And who are the players?





We discuss this and MORE today on the Shannon Joy Show!





