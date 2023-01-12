Over 1 Percent of Students Who Received Pfizer Covid "Vaccine" Had Abnormal Heart Tests

As much as I love our premium news partners at The Epoch Times giving us the ability to report on world events without having to send reporters across the globe, there are times when I believe they bury the lede. This story is a perfect example. Yes, it's absolutely shocking that over 1% of students developed heart conditions after receiving the Pfizer jabs, but I think it's even more shocking that 17% of them reported cardiac symptoms shortly after getting jabbed.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed the shifting views that seem to be happening as more Americans wake up to the risks of the experimental injections. Here's the short segment from the show in which I discuss the shocking Taiwan study itself.
