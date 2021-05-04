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Address to the 42nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, New York
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10 views • May 04, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dL6PlM24JBQ
Channel: Reagan Foundation
30 Jul 2013
At 28 - 29 minutes you can see the same idea of Dr. Carol Rosin that an Extraterrestrial Threat will jump start the Unification of the world in the New World Order. The frame will be the United Nation. The doctrine he uses is the New Age Satanic doctrine that viscerally opposes the true Christianity. The peace he wants after the WWIII will be a Satanic peace under one world ruler, the anti-Christ, lucifer, satan, the old dragon, the challenger, the one that was cast out, the most terrible CON-artist, the fake messiah, the imitator of the One True God, Jesus Christ.
Ronald Reagan served god, but I think the one from Hell.
- What Peace or prosperity Mr. president Reagan?
- Do you see any Peace, prosperity or anything good in this world?
Channel: Reagan Foundation
30 Jul 2013
At 28 - 29 minutes you can see the same idea of Dr. Carol Rosin that an Extraterrestrial Threat will jump start the Unification of the world in the New World Order. The frame will be the United Nation. The doctrine he uses is the New Age Satanic doctrine that viscerally opposes the true Christianity. The peace he wants after the WWIII will be a Satanic peace under one world ruler, the anti-Christ, lucifer, satan, the old dragon, the challenger, the one that was cast out, the most terrible CON-artist, the fake messiah, the imitator of the One True God, Jesus Christ.
Ronald Reagan served god, but I think the one from Hell.
- What Peace or prosperity Mr. president Reagan?
- Do you see any Peace, prosperity or anything good in this world?
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