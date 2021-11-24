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Finding Perspective: Thanks to the Founders
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40 views • November 24, 2021
Living under the largest government in the history of the planet, it’s not always easy to see the light at the end of the tunnel, even in this season of thanks - and giving. But thanks to the timeless wisdom and advice from the Founders and Old Revolutionaries - we can stay on the path to liberty.
Path to Liberty: November 24, 2021
Path to Liberty: November 24, 2021
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