THE EMP DEATH OF HUMANITY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Guest Matthew Stine author of when Disaster Strikes
How an Emp will effect all the nuclear power plants resulting in
a nuclear Armageddon meltdown. Post Apocalyptic scenarios visited
on what is going to happen in America the first 7 days.
So in "1 hour" her destruction comes. "Babylon the Great" has fallen fallen?
VERY POSSIBLE.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/