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KNOW ANY OF THESE PEOPLE?? - Stay away for your safety.
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233 views • August 17, 2021
These people were arrested in a 2-day Human Sex Trafficking Operation in Mesa, Arizona. The sting operation was conducted online chats which offered prostitution services.
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