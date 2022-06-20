What Causes Recycled Materials To Be Expensive #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sd_KkFRGn4c Did you know that virgin and recycled resin/plastic can be quite pricey? In this video, Dr. William F. Carroll, an adjunct professor at Indiana University whose current projects surround recycling materials such as mercury and organic pollutants, explains the factors that affect the price of virgin and recycled materials. Dr. William explains that being in the recycling business is a lot like playing poker with all the cards showing face up. 🃏 He reveals that everyone in the business knows what everybody else is doing, which means that when the price of virgin plastic material is high, the price of good recycled material will also match it. 📊 What are your thoughts about how prices are gauged in the recycling business? ♻️ Let us know in the comments.