Grape Juice or Wine for Passover
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
2 views • 1 day ago

Many churches use grape juice for the ceremony they call Passover, the Lord's Supper, and/or Communion. Did Jesus use fermented wine or grape juice when He introduced symbols for the Christian Passover? Did the use of grape juice become popular in the United States after Thomas Bramwell Welch began pasteurizing it? Does natural grape juice start to ferment fairly soon after it is made? Grapes become ripe in the late Summer or early Fall, and Jesus' last Passover was in the early Spring. Was it possible for unfermented grape juice to have been used by Jesus and His disciples? What did 'Christianity Today' publish in 2026 about wine vs. grape juice? Should 21st century Christians follow the same practices as Jesus when it comes to unleavened bread and wine? What about molasses and water instead of wine or grape juice? Did early Seventh-day Adventists originally use wine and then switch to grape juice? What did James White write? What did Ellen G. White later write? Should people change the practices of Jesus if they are real Christians? It has been stated that it was impossible for grape juice to be drinkable and unfermented to be used in the Spring in the Holy Land. If something is actually impossible, then it did not happen. Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over these matters in this video.


A written article of related interest is available titled 'Wine or Grape Juice for Passover? Plus, here is a Holy Day Calendar' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/wine-or-grape-juice-for-passover-plus-here-is-a-holy-day-calendar/

Keywords
passoverwinejuice
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
