Charlie Kirk Shooting Analysis: Was It A Drone?



I’m Pacsteam – a former Royal Marine with one year of special weapons training. This short film is based solely on my own frame‑by‑frame observations of the recent shooting footage.



Nobody seems to be looking at what is actually visible on those images: the shirt lifting upward about 30 cm at impact. Either we’re seeing a projectile that disintegrates on contact, or — if it’s a high‑caliber rifle as it appears — the trajectory seems to come from above, not from the ground.



This video does NOT accuse a named individual. It’s an independent, observation‑based analysis from a former Royal Marine who believes all angles should be examined — not just the official line. Viewers can draw their own conclusions. Sources and methodology are listed in the pinned comment.





PLEASE SHARE



---