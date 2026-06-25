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Uh Oh! America Crossed a Red Line 06/23/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today we learn that the Central Bank of Turkey sold and swapped roughly 58 to 60 tons of gold (valued at over $8 Billion) in just two weeks. This emergency measure was taken to defend the collapsing lira and secure foreign currency following the onset of the military conflict in the Middle East. Pastor Stan goes in depth of what the consequences will be for America.


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Keywords
americalinecrossed
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:59Turkey Selling Gold

21:35Eight Weeks to Empty Shelves

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