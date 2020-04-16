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Critical Mass, Atlantis Returns!
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336 views • April 16, 2020
A critical mass point has been reached that will enable us all to easily move into the light fields of crystalline consciousness. As a result of this event, the planned return of Atlantis, in an even higher form, is now an inevitability!
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