Is Pope Francis Really the Vicar of Christ? with Greg Durel (Part 2)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/pope-francis-really-vicar-christ-greg-durel-part-2

More about Entertainment: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/entertainment

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------





In today’s program, Tom concludes a two-part series with guest Greg Durel. Here’s TBC executive director Tom McMahon.





Tom: Thanks, Gary. Our topic – this is part two – our topic has been Roman Catholicism, and in particular, the pope at this airing is visiting the United States, so we want to address that. In order to do that, I have Greg Durel, a good friend of mine, who’s the pastor of Heritage Bible Church in Gretna, Louisiana, and he has a weekday radio ministry that is devoted to educating Catholics in biblical doctrine. As I mentioned last week, like myself, Greg grew up in the Roman Catholic Church, so he knows Catholicism experientially as well as his study of the Catholic Church tradition and its dogmas. So Greg, welcome back to Search the Scriptures 24/7.





Greg: Well, thanks for having me, Tom!

-------





Check out our podcasts list: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts





Video Posting





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





Social Posting





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

X: https://x.com/thebereancall