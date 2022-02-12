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Uniparty Globalists Ravage U.S.A., Media, Rinos, Commies Run Roughshod on America
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103 views • February 12, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Within the past seven years, America has witnessed a flood of attacks aimed towards its fundamental values and virtues. On Friday, Ted Nugent joined the Stew Peters Show to expose the progressive attack on the GOP and the collective effort from the left to remove the prominent masculine strength that composes the American backbone. Monuments that document our history and signify the importance of patriots like Abraham Lincoln are being torn down, and Republican representatives such as Nikki Haley, a George Floyd worshiper with treasonous endorsements, have no intentions to uphold a manly America.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vupce5-uniparty-globalists-ravage-u.s.a-media-rinos-commies-run-roughshod-on-ameri.html
Within the past seven years, America has witnessed a flood of attacks aimed towards its fundamental values and virtues. On Friday, Ted Nugent joined the Stew Peters Show to expose the progressive attack on the GOP and the collective effort from the left to remove the prominent masculine strength that composes the American backbone. Monuments that document our history and signify the importance of patriots like Abraham Lincoln are being torn down, and Republican representatives such as Nikki Haley, a George Floyd worshiper with treasonous endorsements, have no intentions to uphold a manly America.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vupce5-uniparty-globalists-ravage-u.s.a-media-rinos-commies-run-roughshod-on-ameri.html
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