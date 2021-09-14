Blockbuster! New Study Finds Half Covid Hospitalizations For Asymptomatic Or Mild Illness!

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The mainstream publication The Atlantic has written about a blockbuster new study undertaken by Harvard and Tufts Medical Schools along with the VA which found that the most important measure of covid intensity may be misleading: half of the "Covid" patients hospitalized were found to have no symptoms or mild symptoms. The implications - especially as hospitalizations are used to justify ever-more restrictive measures - are enormous. Also today: Fauci says no jab no flight and rebellion within the FDA over booster shots.