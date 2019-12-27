[AI War 2] Hacking SkyNET research facility

The last human fleet raids behind enemy lines. SecIntel is confident the SkyNET research center in the Iverson system contains technical data that will improve both the guidance and launchers of our MLRS corvettes. Command believes it will take a full mobilization to protect the tech team for the time needed to retrieve the data.



This game is pretty sweet so far. Going in blind except for the tutorials. Looks like certain AI strategies unlock and improve as time goes on. The AI is pretty decent even at the reduced ability it's set to for this game. Against overwhelming force the AI will attempt to evacuate it's mobile forces to friendly systems.



Finally, this will be the last video recorded on my faithful potato PC. I appreciate each and every one of you who gave me the time of day for what I posted with what I got. The new machine will be capable of 4K UHD. Compared to my SSDless, i5 2500k, GTX 670 2GB, this rig will be deific. There's a real chance of a long term delay for content. I have a feeling I've been compensating for a lagtastic monitor with my fighting games. The new monitor will be tournament worthy and I may be spending some time relearning my timings.