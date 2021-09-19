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The Vaccinated aught to get their blood examined under a dark field microscope.
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186 views • September 19, 2021
The blood of the vaccinated has become coagulated and damaged. If the blood of the vaccinated is used in blood transfusions those who accept that blood will die because of it. Why is this the case?
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