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ΣΟΚ! ΧΟΡΗΓΟΥΝΤΑΙ ΜΙΚΡΟΤΣΙΠΣ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ ΤΗΣ PFIZER...💥
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40 views • January 07, 2022
Eδώ μιλάμε για ΤΗΝ σατανικοτερη επινόηση ΟΛΩΝ ΤΩΝ ΕΠΟΧΩΝ ουτως ώστε, το κομμάτι αυτό του πληθυσμού που δεν θα αποδεκατιστεί, θα χάσει την ψυχή του, αφού θα ελέγχεται, θα καταγράφεται και ίσως να υπαγορεύεται η σκέψη...Άρα, τέλος η ελεύθερη βούληση και η αυτονομία της σκέψης στον άνθρωπο...
Σας παραπέμπω και στην εξοργισμένη αντιδραση του Ντελγκάντο
όταν αρχικά εντόπισε νανοτεχνολογία στην αναθεματισμένη αυτή ένεση
https://www.brighteon.com/7f2ebe84-66f6-414a-acc1-8594490a02f6
(το βίντεο έχει ελληνικούς υπότιτλους)
Σας παραπέμπω και στην εξοργισμένη αντιδραση του Ντελγκάντο
όταν αρχικά εντόπισε νανοτεχνολογία στην αναθεματισμένη αυτή ένεση
https://www.brighteon.com/7f2ebe84-66f6-414a-acc1-8594490a02f6
(το βίντεο έχει ελληνικούς υπότιτλους)
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