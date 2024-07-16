Meet Your Strawman, And Whatever You Want To Know - LiveTruthDaily

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How do you like being a Slave?
I don't care for it much myself, and that is why I'm going to remedy the situation!
You can also download this book in PDF and other formats by following this link: https://archive.org/download/meet-your-strawman-and-whatever-you-want-to-know-by-david-robinson
I mirrored this from LiveTruthDaily on BitChute
Check out the channel, you'll find more videos like this there
original video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M2RSoW1lx6Nc
Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)