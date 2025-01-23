BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Fauci’s Pardon Does Not Protect Him – Emerald Robinson w/ Dr. David Martin
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
538 views • 3 months ago

(Jan 21, 2025) The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson: Dr. David Martin explains how Biden's pardon for Dr. Tony Fauci could actually put him in deeper legal jeopardy.  Martin also outlines other steps President Trump should take against the bio-weapon complex and the W.H.O.


The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson: https://frankspeech.com/channel/absolute-truth-emerald-robinson


Full show: https://frankspeech.com/v/3kv3z

Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventspoliticstreasonchinadonald trumpwhopandemicpardonbill gatesbioweaponsdavid martinanthony faucicovidplandemicgain of functionemerald robinson
