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CURING COVID - STEW PETERS - DR. APARICIO (subtítulos español)
vari3dad3s
vari3dad3s
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618 views • October 04, 2021
Fantastic news, in Exclusive, in the Peter Stew Show, USA, Dr. Aparicio tells how tens of thousands of people in the world have been cured using chlorine dioxide.
Sobering, the Yankee media are listening to the benefits of chlorine dioxide and are opening the doors of their programs to Comusav doctors and those who support the use of CHLORINE DIOXIDE to END this PLANDEMIC. We continue to move forward in this exodus for Health and Freedom.

Telegram Groups to join for information about Chlorine Dioxide in English.

COMUSAV USA GROUP
https://t.me/ComusavUSA

COMUSAV USA Channel
https://t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA

The Universal Antidote Channel
https://t.me/theuniversalantidote

The Antidote/CDH4000 (English Only) Group
https://t.me/joinchat/GDXqtpf3vxtmYWI1

Andreas Kalcker Official (multi-language)
https://t.me/saludprohibidaandreaskalcker

MMS HEALTH GROUP
https://t.me/joinchat/OOJAj8kDptBjZTU0

MMS Info (Alt Health)
https://t.me/MMSinfo

Quick CDS (Chlorine Dioxide)
https://t.me/joinchat/Y_DhKwQGBWszNDNh

MMS Health Videos
https://t.me/mms_health_videos

Chlorine Dioxide Truth
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth

Chlorine Dioxide
https://t.me/Chlorine_Dioxide

MMS Links (Where to buy products)
https://t.me/mmslinks


Español:

Fantástica noticia, en Exclusiva, en el Show de Peter Stew, EEUU, el Dr. Aparicio cuenta como se han curado decenas de miles de personas en el mundo utilizando el dióxido de cloro.
Soberbio, los medios yankees escuchan los beneficios del dióxido de cloro y están abriendo las puertas de sus programas a médicos de Comusav y de aquellos que apoyan la utilización del DIÓXIDO DE CLORO para TERMINAR con esta PLANDEMIA. Seguimos avanzando en este éxodo por la Salud y la Libertad.

Canal Telegram: https://t.me/s/comusav/
Keywords
mmsclo2curingcdscovid
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