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CURING COVID - STEW PETERS - DR. APARICIO (subtítulos español)
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618 views • October 04, 2021
Fantastic news, in Exclusive, in the Peter Stew Show, USA, Dr. Aparicio tells how tens of thousands of people in the world have been cured using chlorine dioxide.
Sobering, the Yankee media are listening to the benefits of chlorine dioxide and are opening the doors of their programs to Comusav doctors and those who support the use of CHLORINE DIOXIDE to END this PLANDEMIC. We continue to move forward in this exodus for Health and Freedom.
Telegram Groups to join for information about Chlorine Dioxide in English.
COMUSAV USA GROUP
https://t.me/ComusavUSA
COMUSAV USA Channel
https://t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA
The Universal Antidote Channel
https://t.me/theuniversalantidote
The Antidote/CDH4000 (English Only) Group
https://t.me/joinchat/GDXqtpf3vxtmYWI1
Andreas Kalcker Official (multi-language)
https://t.me/saludprohibidaandreaskalcker
MMS HEALTH GROUP
https://t.me/joinchat/OOJAj8kDptBjZTU0
MMS Info (Alt Health)
https://t.me/MMSinfo
Quick CDS (Chlorine Dioxide)
https://t.me/joinchat/Y_DhKwQGBWszNDNh
MMS Health Videos
https://t.me/mms_health_videos
Chlorine Dioxide Truth
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Chlorine Dioxide
https://t.me/Chlorine_Dioxide
MMS Links (Where to buy products)
https://t.me/mmslinks
Español:
Fantástica noticia, en Exclusiva, en el Show de Peter Stew, EEUU, el Dr. Aparicio cuenta como se han curado decenas de miles de personas en el mundo utilizando el dióxido de cloro.
Soberbio, los medios yankees escuchan los beneficios del dióxido de cloro y están abriendo las puertas de sus programas a médicos de Comusav y de aquellos que apoyan la utilización del DIÓXIDO DE CLORO para TERMINAR con esta PLANDEMIA. Seguimos avanzando en este éxodo por la Salud y la Libertad.
Canal Telegram: https://t.me/s/comusav/
Sobering, the Yankee media are listening to the benefits of chlorine dioxide and are opening the doors of their programs to Comusav doctors and those who support the use of CHLORINE DIOXIDE to END this PLANDEMIC. We continue to move forward in this exodus for Health and Freedom.
Telegram Groups to join for information about Chlorine Dioxide in English.
COMUSAV USA GROUP
https://t.me/ComusavUSA
COMUSAV USA Channel
https://t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA
The Universal Antidote Channel
https://t.me/theuniversalantidote
The Antidote/CDH4000 (English Only) Group
https://t.me/joinchat/GDXqtpf3vxtmYWI1
Andreas Kalcker Official (multi-language)
https://t.me/saludprohibidaandreaskalcker
MMS HEALTH GROUP
https://t.me/joinchat/OOJAj8kDptBjZTU0
MMS Info (Alt Health)
https://t.me/MMSinfo
Quick CDS (Chlorine Dioxide)
https://t.me/joinchat/Y_DhKwQGBWszNDNh
MMS Health Videos
https://t.me/mms_health_videos
Chlorine Dioxide Truth
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Chlorine Dioxide
https://t.me/Chlorine_Dioxide
MMS Links (Where to buy products)
https://t.me/mmslinks
Español:
Fantástica noticia, en Exclusiva, en el Show de Peter Stew, EEUU, el Dr. Aparicio cuenta como se han curado decenas de miles de personas en el mundo utilizando el dióxido de cloro.
Soberbio, los medios yankees escuchan los beneficios del dióxido de cloro y están abriendo las puertas de sus programas a médicos de Comusav y de aquellos que apoyan la utilización del DIÓXIDO DE CLORO para TERMINAR con esta PLANDEMIA. Seguimos avanzando en este éxodo por la Salud y la Libertad.
Canal Telegram: https://t.me/s/comusav/
Keywords
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