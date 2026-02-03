Main Character Energy

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video production, lyrics .. and AI voice/music





verse



I'm saying it loud, for all the world to hear

All my dreams and goals

Are coming true this year



I wont look back, I've come too far

Through rocky terrain

I still followed my star



chorus



Starting Now....

I'm gonna raise my frequency .....



My goals....

I'm gonna smash them and succeed....



My dreams come true....

With Main Character Energy......



Cause I believe.... I believe in me







verse



I had to go through, the times i had

To prepare me for, my new life ahead

I am stronger now, much more secure

No holding back, that's for sure





chorus



Starting Now....

I'm gonna raise my frequency .....



My goals....

I'm gonna smash them and succeed....



My dreams come true....

With Main Character Energy......



Cause I believe.... I believe in me







Bridge



And if doubters ever start creeping in

From family, or so called friends

I will smile and say ever so sweet

"Watch Me"





chorus



Starting Now....

I'm gonna raise my frequency .....



My goals....

I'm gonna smash them and succeed....



My dreams come true....

With Main Character Energy......



Cause I believe....





Starting Now....

I'm gonna raise my frequency .....



My goals....

I'm gonna smash them and succeed....



My dreams come true....

With Main Character Energy......



Cause I believe.... I believe in me







I'm gonna live my life, With Main Character Energy



Cause I believe



I believe in me