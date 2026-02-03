© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Main Character Energy
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video production, lyrics .. and AI voice/music
verse
I'm saying it loud, for all the world to hear
All my dreams and goals
Are coming true this year
I wont look back, I've come too far
Through rocky terrain
I still followed my star
chorus
Starting Now....
I'm gonna raise my frequency .....
My goals....
I'm gonna smash them and succeed....
My dreams come true....
With Main Character Energy......
Cause I believe.... I believe in me
verse
I had to go through, the times i had
To prepare me for, my new life ahead
I am stronger now, much more secure
No holding back, that's for sure
chorus
Starting Now....
I'm gonna raise my frequency .....
My goals....
I'm gonna smash them and succeed....
My dreams come true....
With Main Character Energy......
Cause I believe.... I believe in me
Bridge
And if doubters ever start creeping in
From family, or so called friends
I will smile and say ever so sweet
"Watch Me"
chorus
Starting Now....
I'm gonna raise my frequency .....
My goals....
I'm gonna smash them and succeed....
My dreams come true....
With Main Character Energy......
Cause I believe....
Starting Now....
I'm gonna raise my frequency .....
My goals....
I'm gonna smash them and succeed....
My dreams come true....
With Main Character Energy......
Cause I believe.... I believe in me
I'm gonna live my life, With Main Character Energy
Cause I believe
I believe in me