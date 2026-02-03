BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Main Character Energy - Gail Carson
Main Character Energy
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction,  arrangement, video production, lyrics .. and AI voice/music


verse

I'm saying it loud, for all the world to hear
All my dreams and goals
Are coming true this year

I wont look back, I've come too far
Through rocky terrain
I still followed my star

chorus

Starting Now....
I'm gonna raise my frequency .....

My goals....
I'm gonna smash them and succeed....

My dreams come true....
With Main Character Energy......

Cause I believe.... I believe in me



verse

I had to go through, the times i had
To prepare me for, my new life ahead
I am stronger now, much more secure
No holding back, that's for sure


chorus

Starting Now....
I'm gonna raise my frequency .....

My goals....
I'm gonna smash them and succeed....

My dreams come true....
With Main Character Energy......

Cause I believe.... I believe in me



Bridge

And if doubters ever start creeping in 
From family, or so called friends
I will smile and say ever so sweet
"Watch Me"


chorus

Starting Now....
I'm gonna raise my frequency .....

My goals....
I'm gonna smash them and succeed....

My dreams come true....
With Main Character Energy......

Cause I believe....


Starting Now....
I'm gonna raise my frequency .....

My goals....
I'm gonna smash them and succeed....

My dreams come true....
With Main Character Energy......

Cause I believe.... I believe in me



I'm gonna live my life, With Main Character Energy

Cause I believe

I believe in me

dreamsmotivationaisupportgoalsempowermentself worth
