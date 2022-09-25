Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can You Take High Doses Of Turpentine?
32 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago |

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html


Can You Take High Doses Of Turpentine?


When taking Turpentine for healing to eliminate candida and parasites within the body can you take high doses above the recommended full medicinal dose of 1 teaspoon of turpentine with sugar?


The answer is YES but as you will find out in this video I do not recommend that 99% of people try taking higher doses of turpentine internally for healing due to a variety of different reasons that I go into full detail in on this video!


I also talk about my experience with doses above 1 teaspoon of turpentine, how a lot of old remedies from 100's of years ago actually use to recommend taking up to 1 tablespoon of turpentine etc.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan

Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan

Check Out My Fitness Youtube Channel By Clicking Here: bit.ly/2gLRhTK


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
turpentineturpentine and sugarpure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine oildr jennifer daniels turpentineturpentine protocolturpentine parasiteshow to use turpentinehealing with turpentineturpentine candidaturpentine candida detoxturpentine candida cleanseturpentine candida overgrowth100 pure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine with sugarturpentine doseturpentine dosingturpentine high dosesturpentine high doseturpentine mega dosecan you take high doses of turpentinecan you take mega doses of turpentine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket