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3 Easy Vegan Desserts (No Bake + Gluten Free)
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32 views • December 27, 2019
No bake desserts! Including 2 ingredient chocolate ganache and 2 ingredient caramel sauce. Vegan, Gluten free, Egg free, Dairy free.
♡ Recipes:
Coconut Cream Cups - https://tinyurl.com/y47xcxoq
Almond Butter Bars - https://tinyurl.com/y4oq8y55
Cookie Dough Bars - https://tinyurl.com/y6h9jr2y
♡ Recipes:
Coconut Cream Cups - https://tinyurl.com/y47xcxoq
Almond Butter Bars - https://tinyurl.com/y4oq8y55
Cookie Dough Bars - https://tinyurl.com/y6h9jr2y
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