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🤡 ‘There’s no oil blockade on Cuba’ — Rubio does a 180 on Trump’s Cuba blockade
Earlier, Trump proudly bragged that the island had “no oil,” “no money,” and “no anything” under the US embargo.
🚫 For months, the Epstein regime has prevented deliveries of critical supplies to Cuba — pressuring shipments, threatening supply routes, and calling economic collapse a strategy .
🚢🇷🇺 Remarkable how sharply the rhetoric changed after a Russian oil tanker reached Cuba in late March.