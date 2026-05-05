🤡 ‘There’s no oil blockade on Cuba’ — Rubio does a 180 on Trump’s Cuba blockade

Earlier, Trump proudly bragged that the island had “no oil,” “no money,” and “no anything” under the US embargo.

🚫 For months, the Epstein regime has prevented deliveries of critical supplies to Cuba — pressuring shipments, threatening supply routes, and calling economic collapse a strategy .

🚢🇷🇺 Remarkable how sharply the rhetoric changed after a Russian oil tanker reached Cuba in late March.