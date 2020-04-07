Countries Agree to Ditch Dollar While Trump Moves Closer to Nationalizing FED; Treasury Takeover?

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Top economic experts, Ellen Brown and Harley Schlanger, join the program to discuss the major moves happening worldwide with central banks, the dollar, and our own Federal Reserve and Treasury. We discuss what all of this means and whether the dollar can withstand the actions being taken with the bailout, the practical entire economic shutdown, and more. You can see more of Ellen Brown on her website @ http://EllenBrown.com AND you can see more of Harley Schlanger @ http://Harley.LaRouchePac.com
Here is the official news briefing from Shanghai Cooperation Organization: https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news...
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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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